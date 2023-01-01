Bhubaneswar, January 1: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has started the online application process for Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist posts under various Departments, Government of Odisha 2022. Those who are interested and eligible can apply for these posts through the official website - www.ossc.gov.in till January 28, 2023.

Before applying online, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria carefully and only then apply if fit according to the eligibility criteria. If filled the application form otherwise it may get rejected later. IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 710 Specialist Officer Posts, Apply Online at ibps.in

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification. Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 551 Officers Posts, Apply Online at bankofmaharashtra.in

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Computer Skill Test.

Steps to Apply for OSSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Click on Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (PGL) application link

Register and proceed with application process

Submit the form and take a printout

Candidates are advised to not wait till the last moment to fill the application, rather if they are interested then they should fill the form now to avoid any last moment hassle. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2023 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).