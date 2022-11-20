Mumbai, November 20: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the registration process for IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 on Monday, November 21, 2022. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 can apply online by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The IBPS SO recruitment drive is being held to fill up 710 Specialist Officer posts in the organisation. Candidates must note that the last date to print their application form is December 1, 2022. The last day to pay the application fee is November 21, 2022. JEE Main 2023 Applications Invited by NTA? Here’s a Fact Check of the Fake News Going Viral.

Steps To Apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the "IBPS SO Recruitment 2022" link

Enter using your login details

Next, click on submit

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fees

Download the application form

Take a printout for future reference

The preliminary online examination for IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 will be held on December 24 and December 31 respectively. It must be noted that the main exams will be conducted on January 29, 2023. For more on the IBPS SO Recruitment 2022, candidates can check the official site of IBPS. RSMSSB CHO Recruitment 2022: Applications Begin for 3531 Posts At recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) recently announced the ICSI CSEET Result 2022 date. The result for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be announced on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

