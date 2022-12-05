The Bank of Maharashtra has invited application from various candidates for officers in scale Scale I, III, IV, and V Project 2023-2024. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can visit the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in. It must be noted that the application process will begin on December 6.

The last date to submit the application form is December 23. The Bank of Maharashtra recruitment drive is being held to fill up 551 officers posts in Scale I, III, IV & V Project 2023-2024.

Steps To Apply for Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in

Click on the careers tab on the homepage

Next, click on the recruitment process

Now, click on current openings

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Take a print out for future reference

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1180 while the application fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates Rs 118.

These include Scientific Assistants, Stipendiary Trainees, Paramedical, and other posts. The last date to submit the application form is January 5. Candidates who are interested and eligible can check the detailed notification on the official website at www.npcilcareers.co.in.

