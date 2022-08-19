Mumbai, August 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 5 examinations. Candidates who will be appearing for the Common University Entrance Test for Phase 5 exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG Phase 5 examination will be conducted on August 21, 22, and 23. This year around 2.01 lakh candidates will be appearing for the Phase 5 examination of CUET UG 2022. CUET UG 2022: 8,693 Candidates Affected As 4th Phase Examinations at 13 Centres Cancelled.

Steps To Download CUET UG Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on "CUET UG Admit Card 2022" link

Enter your log-in details and click on submit

Your CUET UG Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download CUET UG Admit Card 2022. The CUET UG examination will be conducted at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India. Besides, the exam will also be held in 9 cities outside India. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NTA CUET.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2022 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).