Jaipur, June 9: The University of Rajasthan released the RULET Answer Key 2025 today, June 9. The provisional answer key of the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test or RULET exam has been released on the official website of Rajasthan University. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test exam can visit the official portal at admissions.uniraj.edu.in to check and download the provisional key.

Here's the direct link to download RULET Answer Key 2025. The release of the provisional answer key offers candidates a chance to evaluate their performance and raise objections if they find any discrepancies. The University of Rajasthan has also opened the objection window. Candidates who want to raise objections can do so by submitting objections on a prescribed form in person, along with supporting documents, to the Convener, RULET-2025, in the Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur-302004, in a hard copy. AP EAPCET Results 2025 Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know How To Download Rank Card.

How To Download RULET Answer Key 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan at admissions.uniraj.edu.in

Visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan at admissions.uniraj.edu.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RULET answer key link

On the homepage, click on the RULET answer key link Step 3: A new page will open

A new page will open Step 4: Click on the answer key link

Click on the answer key link Step 5: A PDF file will open

A PDF file will open Step 6: Check the RULET answer key thoroughly

Check the RULET answer key thoroughly Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

It is worth noting that the last date to submit the objections is June 10. The Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test examination was conducted on May 25. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM and consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions with the total marks being 300. The duration of the exam was two hours. JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025 Out at jeeadv.ac.in: IIT Kanpur Releases JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test Exam Result, Know Steps To Check.

According to the official notification, the final result of the RULET exam will be based on the total marks scored by the candidate out of 350 marks, which will include the written test, group discussion, and personal interview (300+25+25, respectively). For more details, candidates can check the official website of the University of Rajasthan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).