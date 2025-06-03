Mumbai, June 3: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG Answer Key 2025 today, June 3. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Undergraduate or NEET UG Exam 2025 can check the provisional answer key by visiting the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are not happy with the provisional answer key can submit challenges online.

It must be noted that the NEET UG answer key challenge window will remain open from June 3 to June 5. If candidates believe that any answer in the provisional answer key is incorrect or that their recorded response has an error, then they can submit a challenge online by paying a fee of INR 200 per question.

Once the objection window is closed, the NTA will prepare the final answer key for the NEET UG exam based on the challenges submitted by the candidates.

Steps To Check NEET UG Answer Key 2025:

Visit the official NEET UG website at neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "NEET UG 2025 Answer Key" link

Log in using your application number, password or Date of Birth

The NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the NEET UG 2025 examination was held on May 4. It is worth noting that once the challenge period is over, the NTA will review all the objections and make necessary changes to the final answer key if any of the challenges are found to be valid. Following this, the final answer key will be published on the NEET UG website, and the NEET UG exam results will be declared shortly after.

The NTA is also expected to release the All India Rank (AIR) list at the same time. That said, the final key will not be open to further objections or changes. According to the NEET UG schedule, the NTA will announce the NEET UG exam results by June 14. Students are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

