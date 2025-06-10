Amaravati, June 10: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 today, June 10. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test exam, or AP EdCET 2025, can check and download the provisional key by visiting the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Here's the direct link to download the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025. The Andhra Pradesh council has also released the response sheets and master question papers along with the preliminary answer key. The last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key is June 13, 2025. It is worth noting that the qualifying marks in the AP EdCET entrance test for all candidates (except SC/ST) are 37 out of 150 total marks, or 25 per cent.

How To Download AP EdCET Answer Key 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "AP EdCET Answer Key 2025" link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Now, click on the paper name for which you want to see the answer key for

Step 5: The provisional answer key will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the answer key thoroughly

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

On the other hand, there are no qualifying marks for ranking for candidates belonging to SC/ST communities. Candidates must also note that there will be no minimum qualifying marks for women in Physical Sciences / Mathematics methodologies.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

