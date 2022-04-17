New Delhi, April 17: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will start the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2022) registration process tomorrow, April 18. As per the schedule, candidates will be able to apply for the REET 2022 exam till May 18 on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser2022.in.

The state-level eligibility test is scheduled for July 23and 24. The exam timings for paper 1 (Level 2) is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while the exam time for paper 2 (Level 1) is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

The last date to apply for REET 2022 is May 18.

The level 1 exam is for candidates seeking teaching positions for students of classes 1-5 and level 2 is for classes 6-8.

REET 2022 application fee is ₹550 for one paper and ₹750 for those who want to take both papers 1 and 2.

How to apply for REET 2022

Step 1. Go to the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the REET 2022 link on the home page.

Step 3. Click on the registration link

Step 4. Enter the registration details. Submit.

Step 5. Fill the application form.

Step 6. Upload documents.

Step 7. Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 8. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

