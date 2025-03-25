The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the Clerk (Junior Associate) Preliminary Examination on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025, to fill 8,773 vacancies across its branches nationwide. As of March 25, 2025, the official result date has not been announced. However, based on previous years' trends, the results are anticipated to be released by the end of March or early April 2025. According to the official notification, “Tentative date of Main Exam is 10.04.2025. Preliminary exam result will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result.” Candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims will also be issued with the mains exam call letters along with the prelims exam results.

Next Steps After Prelims Results:

Mains Examination: Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam, tentatively scheduled for April 10, 2025.

Final Selection: The final selection will be based on the Mains exam performance. There is no interview process for the SBI Clerk recruitment.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SBI website (sbi.co.in) for updates and to prepare for the Mains examination in the meantime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).