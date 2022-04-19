State Bank of India has invited applications for 11 vacancies of specialist cadre officer. The online application is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is May 4. Candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 vacancy details:

Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation): 1 post

Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre: 04 posts

Senior Special Executive Customer experience, Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound): 02 posts

Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager: 03 posts.

Senior Special Executive- Dialler Operations (Outbound): 01 post.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is Rs750) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Here's How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Careers" option.

Click on the "Current Openings" tab.

Click on Apply Online option below Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on a Regular Basis.

Register yourself using name, date of birth, etc.

Fill the application form. Upload documents

Pay application fees

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection of candidates will be based on Shortlisting, Interview & CTC Negotiation.

