Chennai, July 28: Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu is likely to declare Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 in the coming days. Till now, TN SSLC Results date and time has not been announced by the Tamil Nadu Board. However, reports suggest that Class 10 marks will be out this week. Once declared, students can check their grades on the board's official websites- dge1.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on manabadi.co.in.

About nine lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadi this year. The exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13, 2020, however, the papers could not be completed due to pandemic. The remaining exams were conducted from July 25, 2020. University Exams 2020: Supreme Court Asks UGC to Respond on Pleas Against Direction to Conduct Final Year Exam by September 30.

How to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results 2020 Online:

Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

On the main page, click on the link that says 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

Enter your details

The result will appear on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

In 2019, 10 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams. Girls had performed better than boys with overall girls pass percentage reaching up to 97 percent, while that for boys was 93.3 percent. DGE Tamil Nadu has already declared Class 12 results on July 16. The overall pass percentage was 92.3 percent.

