Mumbai, March 23: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) officially released the Class 12 or Intermediate exam results for the 2026 academic session today, March 23. The announcement covers students across the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams who appeared for the examinations held earlier this year. Following the declaration, the board has activated the digital portals for students to access their marksheets and has provided immediate details regarding the upcoming compartmental examinations.

Accessing Bihar Board Class 12 Results and Performance Metrics

Students can check their scores by visiting the official BSEB websites - results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To view the results, candidates are required to enter their roll code and roll number as provided on their admit cards. JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Released at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The board reported a steady 85.19 per cent pass percentage this year, maintaining the trend of timely result declarations that has characterised the BSEB in recent cycles. Digital marksheets available online serve as provisional documents, while original certificates will be distributed through respective schools in the coming weeks.

Provisions for Scrutiny and Re-evaluation

For students who are dissatisfied with their awarded marks, the BSEB has outlined a formal scrutiny process. The application window for re-evaluation is expected to open within the next few days. During this process, students can apply online for a recount or a review of their answer scripts for specific subjects. The board charges a nominal fee per subject for this service, and updated results are typically released after a thorough verification by the examination committee.

Compartment Exams for 2026

The BSEB has also announced the schedule for the Intermediate Compartmental-cum-Special Examination. This facility is designed for students who failed to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects, as well as those who could not appear for the main exams due to technical or personal reasons. Registration for the compartment exams will begin shortly, with the tests tentatively scheduled for late April or early May. This initiative aims to ensure that students do not lose an entire academic year and can proceed with higher education admissions for the 2026-2027 session. Goa Board HSSC Result 2026 Out at results.gbshsegoa.net, 92.9% Students Pass Class 12 Exams.

The Bihar Board is one of the first major state boards in India to conclude its examination cycle and release results annually. This early timeline is strategically managed to assist students in meeting the application deadlines for national-level entrance exams and university admissions. In recent years, the board has integrated more technology into its evaluation process, including the use of barcoded answer sheets and computerised posting of marks, to enhance transparency and reduce the margin of error in the final results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).