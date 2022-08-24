Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group 5a recruitment for 161 posts of assistant section officer and assistant posts. It is mandatory for applicants to register their basic particulars through one time online registration system at tnpsc.gov.in.

The deadline to submit the application form is September 21. The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from September 26-28. Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Over 2500 JA, Clerk And Other Posts At hcraj.nic.in; Here’s How to Apply

TNPSC will conduct the exams for ASO and Assistant on December 18, 2022, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 161 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service included in Group-V.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant Section Officer (Other than Law and Finance Department): 74 Assistant Section Officer (Finance Department): 29 Assistant (Other than Law and Finance Department): 49 Assistant (Finance Department): 9

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates willing to apply must have completed bachelor’s degree with experience in the relevant field.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates must be below 40 years as of July 1. BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 36 Nurse, Sub Officer and Other Posts at recruit.barc.gov.in; Check Details Here

Steps to apply for TNPSC Group 5 recruitment 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

