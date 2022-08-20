Mumbai, August 20: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications from candidates for various vacancies of Nurse, Sub Officer, and other posts. According to the official notification, there are 36 posts up for grabs in the organisation.

The application process for BARC recruitment is underway. The last date to submit the application form is September 12. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the 36 Nurse, Sub Officer, and other posts can apply online on the official website of BARC at recruit.barc.gov.in. PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 103 Manager And Officer Posts At pnbindia.in; Check Details Here.

The BARC Recruitment drive is being held to fill 36 vacancies. Out of the 36 vacancies, 13 vacancies are for the post of Nurse/A, 2 vacancies are for the post of Scientific Assistant/B (Pathology), and 8 vacancies are for the post of Scientific Assistant/B (Nuclear Medicine Technologist). Besides, 1 vacancy is for the post of Scientific Assistant/C (Medical Social Worker), 4 vacancies for the post of Sub Officer/B, and 8 vacancies are for the post of Scientific Assistant/B (Civil). Check the detailed notification here.

As per the official notification, the minimum age of the applicants should be 18 years while the maximum age can be 30 years. For the post of Sub Officer/B, the upper age of the candidates should be 40 years.

