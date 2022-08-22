The Rajasthan High Court is inviting applications for Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk. Interested candidates can visit the official website — hcraj.nic.in — to apply.

Through this recruitment drive, the Rajasthan High Court is aiming to fill 2756 vacancies. Candidates have time till 5 pm of September 22 to apply for these vacancies. BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1312 Vacancies of Head Constable Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Details Here

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the 18 and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Must be a graduate of any university established by law in India or equivalent examination from any University recognised by the Government for the purpose and must have basic knowledge of computers. DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 22 Vacancies of Apprenticeship for DIBER at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in; Check Details Here

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category/OBC/EBC/other state’s candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 500. The candidates from OBC (non-creamy layer)/EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS category are required to pay Rs 400, whereas R 350 is applicable to State’s reserved category candidates. Read full notification here.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in Click on the Recruitment tab Now click on the Online Application Portal Register and login to apply for the vacancies Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

