Mumbai, May 9: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the TS EAMCET 2023 examination from tomorrow, May 10. Candidates who will be appearing for the TS EAMCET 2023 exam are advised to visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in to download the hall ticket or admit card.

On April 30, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education released the admit card for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy common entrance test or TS EAMCET 2023. The TS EAMCET 2023 Exam will begin tomorrow and candidates will have to carry their admit card in order to attend the common entrance test examination. TS Inter Results 2023 Declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Telangana State Board Declares IPE 1st and 2nd Year Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Score.

Steps To Download TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Online Application" link

Next, click on the "Download Hall Ticket (E & AM)" link

A new tab will open

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

To download the TS EAMCET 2023 exam hall tickets, candidates will require their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. This year, the TS EAMCET 2023 examination will be held on May 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date Announced: KSEAB Class 10th Exam Results To Be Declared Tomorrow at karresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam for the Engineering stream will begin tomorrow, May 10 while the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exam will be conducted from May 12 onwards. Students are advised to carry their exam hall tickets and report at the examination centre on or before time.

