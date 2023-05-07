Mumbai, May 7: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka SSLC Exam Result 2023 or SSLC Exam Result 2023 tomorrow, May 8. Today, the KSEAV confirmed the date and time for the declaration of Class 10 SSLC exam results. As per the board's announcement, the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 exam results will be declared on May 8. The results are expected to be out at around 10 am.

Once released, students can visit the official website of KSEA at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in to check and download their KSEAB Class 10 results or Karnataka SSLC Exam results. Alternatively, students can also check their results on sslc.karnataka.gov.in. This year, the Karnataka SSLC Exams were held from March 31 to April 15 at various examination centres across the state. How To Check CBSE Board Result 2023 on www.cbseresults.nic.in; Get Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results on This Date and Time.

Steps To Check Karnataka SSLC Exam Result 2023:

Visit the official website of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka SSLC Result 2023" link

A new page will open

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your "Karnataka SSLC" or Class 10 board examination result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result

Take a printout for future reference

After the exams, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board on April 17 had released the answer key. The Karnataka Class 10 or SSLC exams 2023 were held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Besides, students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exams were also given extra fifteen minutes in order to read the question paper. NEET 2023 Exam: NTA to Conduct NEET UG Exam Today, Admit Card on neet.nta.nic.in; Check Reporting Time, Dress Code, And Other Important Details.

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC or KSEAB Class 10th exam results were declared on May 19. A total of 8.73 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination with the state recording an overall pass percentage of 85.63 percent. In the 2022 SSLC examination, 1.18 lakh students received A+ grades, while 1.82 lahks received A grades.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2023 10:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).