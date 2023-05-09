Mumbai, May 9: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Telangana Intermediate exam results today, May 9. The Telangana Board announced the TS Intermediate exam results at 11 am. Students can visit the official websites of TS Inter Results 2023 or TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and at results.cgg.gov.in to check their exam results.

Alternatively, students can also check their Telangana IPE 1st and 2nd-year marks on examresults.ts.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the TS Inter Exam 2023 can check their Telangana IPE 1st and 2nd-year results using their roll numbers or hall ticket numbers. Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the TS Inter results at around 11 am.

Steps To Check TS Inter Result 2023:

Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "IPE 1st or 2nd-year result" link

Enter using your hall ticket number

Click on submit

Your TS Inter Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Besides the above-mentioned website, students can also check their TS Inter Results 2023 on the mobile app "T App Folio". This year, about 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2023. The TSBIE conducted the inter-exams for 1st Year students from March 15 to April 4.

On the other hand, the exam for 2nd Year students was held from March 16 to April 4. On Monday, a senior official of the board confirmed the date of TS Inter Results 2023. A total of 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Inter exam this year. Of these, 4,82,677 students had registered for the 1st Year Exams while around 4,65,022 students had registered for 2nd Year Exams.

