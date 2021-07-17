New Delhi, July 17: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a set of guidelines for examinations and academic calendar 2021-22 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. As per the UGC guidelines, admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 should be completed by no later than September 30 and the new academic session will commence latest by October 1. UGC Asks Educational Institutions to Put Up Banners Thanking PM for Free Vaccination: Sources.

Citing the Supreme Court's directions, the UGC said: "Higher education institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and State Boards." All boards are expected to declare the results by July 31, it added. Explain Shortcomings in Providing Online Education, HC Tells TN Govt and UGC.

"Admissions to the first year courses/programmes for the session 2021-2022 shall be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be October 31, 2021. The relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021," read the UGC guidelines.

UGC Guidelines for Exams and Academic Calendar 2021–22:

Furthermore, the universities have been directed to plan and start the academic session by October 18, 2021, if there is any delay in declaration of result of the qualifying examinations. They have also been told not to charge any cancellation fees for withdrawal of admission till October 31.

