Lucknow, April 25: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday declared the UP Class 10 Board Result 2023. The students who appeared in this year's final UP Board exams can check and download their results from the official websites - upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in. To view the results, candidates must keep their Roll Number and School Code handy. UP Board Result 2023 Date Revealed: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results to Be Announced on This Date At upresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

The pass percentage for UP Board Class 10 result 2023 is 89.78%. The UPMSP 10th Exams were held from February 16, 2023, to March 3, 2023. This year, 31,16,487 candidates registered for the Class 10 exams. The evaluation process was started on March 18 and ended on April 1 at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state. CBSE Board Result 2023 Date: Central Board of Secondary Education To Announce Class 10, 12 Exam Results Soon At results.cbse.nic.in, Know Steps to Check Scorecards.

How To Check UP Class 10 Board Results 2023:

Visit the official site of UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Click on the UP Board 10th Result link.

Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other required details in the given fields.

Click on Submit button.

UP Class 10 Board Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details correctly.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

According to the passing criteria set by UPMSP, students are required to obtain at least 35% marks in each subject to pass. If failed in one or more exams, the student will have the opportunity to take compartment exams.

Along with the class 10 results, the UPMSP will also announce the class 12 results today. The UP Board 12th Exams were held from February 16, 2023, to March 4, 2023. A total of 27,69,258 students appeared for the UP Board Class 12 exams.

