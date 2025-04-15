Kanpur, April 15: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has clarified that the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 will not be released on Tuesday, April 15, as rumored. A fake notice circulating on social media claimed that the UP Board results would be declared today, but the board has confirmed it as false. UPMSP stated that the official result date is yet to be finalised and will be announced on its websites at upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in soon. Poorvi, Mridang, Santoor: NCERT’s Renames English Books With Hindi Titles in Roman Script Amid Language Row.

The UP Class 10 and Class 12 results are now expected to be released by next week, likely by April 27. Over 27.32 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams held from February 24 to March 12. Once declared, students can check their Class 10 and 12 results by visiting the official websites and clicking on the result link. To access the scorecard, they must enter their application number and date of birth. The UPMSP scorecard 2025 will be available for download in PDF format. MP Board 10th Result 2025 at mpbse.nic.in Soon: Know How To Check MPBSE Class 10 Results.

Know How To Check Up Board Results 2025

Visit the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Click on UPMSP High School 10th, inter 12th marksheet 2025 PDF link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

UPMSP Class 10, 12 marksheet 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save UPMSP High School, inter marksheet 2025 PDF

Take a hard copy out of it.

To pass, students must score at least 33% overall. For verified updates, candidates should rely only on official portals at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. In previous years, UP Board results were declared on April 20, 2024 and April 25, 2023.

