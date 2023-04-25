Mumbai, April 25: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the CBSE Board Result 2023 soon. According to various media reports, the board is expected to declare the results next week. Though, the board has not officially announced the date for Class 10th and Class 12th board exam results. Once announced, the students can check their CBSE Class 10, 12 results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbseresuts.nic.in. CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Marksheet for Board Exams To Be Available on DigiLocker and Other Official Websites, Here’s How to Check.

The scorecards can be checked through SMS, Digilocker and some official apps simultaneously. The board conducted the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Final Exams 2023 from February to April. The exams began on February 15 for both classes and concluded on March 21 for Class 10 and April 5 for Class 12. UP Board Result 2023 Today: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results to Be Announced on upresults.nic.in, Know Time Here.

How To Check CBSE Board 10, 12 Result 2023:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in .

or . Click on the link for CBSE Board Result 2023.

Enter the credendtials i.e. roll number or registration number, in the specified field.

Click on the submit button.

The result for Class 10 or Class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details mentioned in the result thoroughly.

Download or take a printout of the result page for future reference.

Apart from the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Board Results 2023 will also be available on results.gov.in and the Digilocker App. 38,83,710 students, including 21,86,940 for Class 10 and 16,96,770 for Class 12 appeared for the board exams.

In another news, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has confirmed that UP board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared today, April 25, at 1:30 pm. Students can check their scores on upresults.nic.in and on upmsp.edu.in, when available. This year, a total of 58,85,745 students, including 31,16,487 are Class 10 students appeared for High School and Intermediate final exams.

