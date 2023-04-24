Lucknow, April 24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the UP Board Result 2023 tomorrow, April 25. Once released, students who appeared in this year's final UP Board exams will be able to check and download their results from the official websites - upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates who sat for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in the state will need to submit their Roll Number and School Code at the official website to view their results online. JEE Main 2023 Result: NTA To Declare JEE Mains Session 2 Exam Results Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare the UP Board Exam Results tomorrow, April 25. The UP board officials said that the results will be announced at 1.30 pm. The UPMSP 10th Exams were held from February 16, 2023, to March 3, 2023. The UP Board 12th Exams were held from February 16, 2023, to March 4, 2023. The results for the same are now releasing tomorrow, April 25, 2023. CUET PG 2023 Exam Date Revealed: NTA Announces Schedule of Common University Entrance Test, Check Details.

This year, 58,85,745 candidates had registered for the High School and Intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students. The evaluation process was started on March 18 and ended on April 1.

UP Board Result 2023: Steps To Check

Visit the official site of UP Board - upresults.nic.in. Click on UP Board 10th or 12th Result link. Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details in the given fields. Click on Submit Button. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check all the details properly. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Along with the release of the board examination results, the board will also make the notification available for scrutiny. To be qualified for scrutiny, students who intend to submit a request for inspection must pay the application fee within the time frame given in the notification.

