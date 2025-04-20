Lucknow, April 20: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025 soon. As per media reports and past trends, the results are likely to be announced today, April 20, or anytime between April 20 and April 25. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Students are advised to stay updated through the official websites.

This year, around 44.37 lakh students appeared for the exams — 27.32 lakh from Class 10 and 27.05 lakh from Class 12. The Class 10 exams were held from February 24 to March 12, while Class 12 exams were conducted from February 24 to March 9. UK Board Result 2025 Declared: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results Out at ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in; Know How to Check Scorecard.

Students can check their scores on the following official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.gov.in

Steps to check UP Board Result 2025

Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

Click on the result link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and submit

View and download your result

Save the digital mark sheet for future use

Important details to verify on the marksheet include:

Roll number

Father’s and Mother’s name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks, division, and result status

Digital mark sheets will be released first, followed by physical copies from schools. Students can apply for revaluation within 15 days of result declaration. JEE Main Result 2025: NTA Announces JEE Mains Session 2 Results, Check Toppers List and Know How To Download Scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Those failing by a few marks may be granted grace marks, and supplementary exams will be held in July 2025.

