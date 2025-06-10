Mumbai, June 10: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the NEET UG 2025 results by June 14, following the release of the final answer key. Over 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance examination held on May 4, 2025, across 5,453 centres in more than 500 cities nationwide.

Candidates can check their scorecards and qualifying status on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in by using their application number and password. The results will be compiled based on the final answer key, currently under review by subject experts. The provisional key, published on June 3, allowed candidates to raise objections until June 5 by paying INR 200 per question. Valid objections will be incorporated into the final version.

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Result:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2025 result link

Enter application number and password

View the result on the screen

Download and save the scorecard PDF

Once the result is announced, qualified candidates can register for the NEET UG 2025 counselling process to secure seats in medical and dental colleges across India.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on June 6 dismissed petitions seeking a re-exam due to power disruptions at select centres in Chennai. Justice C Kumarappan ruled that the disruptions were "localised and minor" and that ordering a re-exam would be unfair to the majority of candidates. This clears the path for the timely release of the NEET UG 2025 results.

