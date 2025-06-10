Delhi, June 10: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), established by an Act of Parliament in 1985 and renowned as the world’s largest open university, has officially opened applications for its July 2025 admission cycle. The university is inviting eligible candidates to enrol in its Online and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes across a wide range of disciplines.

Admissions are now live on IGNOU’s official portals at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for distance mode and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online programmes. The last date to submit applications is July 15, 2025. All applicants are required to generate a DEB ID (Distance Education Bureau ID) before beginning the registration process. NEET UG Result Date 2025: NTA To Release NEET UG Final Answer Key, Result on June 14 at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scorecards.

DEB ID Now Mandatory for All Applicants

In line with University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, IGNOU has made it compulsory for applicants to create a DEB ID to ensure compliance with national academic standards. RULET Answer Key 2025 Out at admissions.uniraj.edu.in: Provisional Answer Key of Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test Exam Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

How to Create a DEB ID

Generate your Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID.

Visit the DEB ID registration page.

Fill in required personal details.

Submit the form to receive your DEB ID.

Eligibility Criteria for IGNOU July 2025 Admission

Undergraduate Programmes (UG): Class 12 pass with at least 50% marks from a recognised board.

Postgraduate Programmes (PG): A relevant bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks.

Diploma/Certificate Courses: Class 12 (10+2) qualification from a recognised board.

Application Process and Fee Structure

Application Fee:

INR 300 (one-time, for both new and re-registration)

Sample Tuition Fees:

BCA: INR 16,000/year or INR 8,000/semester

BA/B.Com/B.Sc (Online): Approx. INR 2,083/semester

ODL UG Programmes: INR 1,800 to INR 60,000 (full course estimate, varies by programme)

Interested students are advised to complete the registration process well before the July 15 deadline and ensure all documents are in place. For a smooth application experience, applicants should generate their DEB ID early and stay updated via the official IGNOU websites.

