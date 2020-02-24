WBJEE 2020 Result Date: West Bengal Board to Declare Results After Uccha Madhyamik Exam at wbjeeb.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the answer key for the WBJEE 2020 exam on February 17. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the WBJEE 2020 result date must note that the board will declare the same soon after Uccha Madhyamik examination is over. According to the latest report, WBJEEB has decided to announce the results after the class 12 Higher Secondary board exam in April. The WBJEE 2020 scores will be made available at the official website; wbjeeb.nic.in. The result date is not yet finalised, but it is expected to be announced sometime in April, 2020.

The West Bengal board has begun with the class 10 annual Madhyamik examinations. The 12th Uccha Madhyamik exam will start from March 12 and continue till March 27, 2020. WBJEEB Chairman, Malayendu Saha was quoted in Indian Express saying, “The results of WBJEE 2020 will be declared after the HS examination in April. The board will inform the candidates about the result date, the students are advised to check the website.” All the WBJEE participants must wait until the final date is announced. It is advised to keep a track on the official website of WBJEEB as any announcement related to the examination result will be updated on the site only.

The WBJEE 2020 exam was held for candidates who seek admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture for the academic session 2020-2021. More than 1 lakh candidates appeared for the state engineering entrance exam that was conducted in two shifts on February 2, 2020.