Mumbai, June 17: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the state-level engineering entrance examination results today, June 17. The WBJEE Results 2022 will be declared officially during a press conference at 2.30 pm.

Students who appeared for the WBJEE can visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjee.in to check their results. It must be noted that students will be able to download their marks sheets after 4 pm once the results are declared. Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022 Declared at maharesult.nic.in; Here’s How to Check.

In order to check their West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination result, students will require their application number and password. Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the WBJEE Result 2022:

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE Result 2022 link

Log in using your application number and password

Your WBJEE Result 2022 mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who clear the WBJEE can then apply for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, and other allied courses through the counselling process. The WBJEE counselling details will be published along with the results.

