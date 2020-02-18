West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exam 2020 Begins: Important Instructions to Follow During WB Class 10 Examinations

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The West Bengal Madhyamik board exam 2020 begins from today, February 18. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will conduct the 10th Madhyamik board exam 2020 for over a week and conclude the same on February 27 with optional elective subjects. For a smooth running of the WB board exams 2020, the state board and government has introduced many measures. According to the WBBSE 10th Madhyamik board exam 2020 date sheet, each day only one paper will be held, scheduled from 11:45 am to 3:00 pm. This year, the board has restricted the use of smartphones for invigilators at the exam hall. Here are the important instructions that students must follow during the WB 10th Madhyamik board exam 2020.

WB Madhyamik Board Exam 2020: Important Instructions

1. The West Bengal 10th board exam 2020 will begin from 11:45 am. Students will get fifteen minutes time to read the question paper before the commencement of the Madhyamik board exam 2020.

2. Students must read the question paper in detail and utilise the fifteen minutes additional time given to plan the three-hour exam.

3. All candidates must reach the exam centre ahead of the exam to avoid last-minute hustle.

4. Without the WB Madhyamik 2020 admit card, no students will be allowed to appear in the board examinations. Hence, they must carry the hall tickets every day during the exam.

5. Stationery items such as pen, pencils and geometry box should be carried by candidates.

6. Textbooks, mobile phones, earphones or any electronic devices are not allowed inside the examination hall.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBSCB) as banned the use of loudspeakers across the state, in the wake of Madhyamik and Uccha Madhyamik board exam 2020. In addition, Kolkata Police has also issued WhatsApp numbers for students to complain against loud music.