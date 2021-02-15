Kolkata, February 15: The admit card for Personality Test/Interview for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector of police by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on Monday. Candidates can download the WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019 from time official website of West Bengal police - wbpolice.gov.in. Bihar Police Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Posts Online at bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Vacancy, Important Dates.

The results of the SI recruitment examination was declared by the WBPRB. Personality test and interview for selected candidates is scheduled by the board between February 22 and 27, 2021. The personality test will be conducted at six range recruitment boards across West Bengal. Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 Released by State Level Police Recruitment Board, Examination to be Conducted on November 22.

Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

Click on the tab that reads, "Recruitment" tab.

Aspirants must click on the link - "Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police, 2019".

Click on "Download e-Call Letters".

Enter login credentials on a new page that will appear on the display screen.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

Admit card will have details about reporting time, interview centre and other relevant information.

The WBPRB had announced the result of Final Combined Competitive Written Examination on February 6. Notably, candidates will be able to download the hall ticket seven days before his date of Personality Test after filling up the COVID Declaration Form.

