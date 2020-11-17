Guwahati, November 17: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam on Tuesday released admit card for Assam Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam 2020. Candidates can download the Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 from the official website - slprbassam.in. Candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth to download the admit card. CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Released Online at csbc.bih.nic.in, Know Exam Paper Pattern Here.

The exam will be conducted on November 22 from 12 to 2 pm. However, due to prevailing COVID-19 situation, candidates must report at their exam centre by 9.30 am. The notice reads, “Candidates shall bring a recent Post Card Size Photograph, which will have to be shown at the Entrance Gate of the Examination Venue and to be submitted to the Invigilator on duty at the time of the Written Test.” Assam Police Recruitment Scam: Over Rs 5.28 Crore Cash Seized, Eight Arrested During Raids in Several Districts.

Candidates are required to bring Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card and voter ID card. A self-attested photocopy of the Identity Proof should be submitted to the Invigilator. The exam will be conducted to fill 597 Sub-Inspector posts in Assam Police. Out of total vacancies, 418 are for male candidates.

