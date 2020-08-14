Patna, August 14: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission or BPSSC has released an official notification for filling 2,213 vacancies in the Bihar Police. The recruitment drive is to fill posts of Sub Inspector and sergeant. Interested candidates can submit applications online at BPSCC's official website- http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in. The online application process starts on August 16. IBPS RRB 2020: Prelims and Main Exam Dates Released Online at ibps.in, Check Important Dates.

The forms will be available till September 24. For both the posts, graduates can apply. Applicants must have obtained graduation degree before August 1, 2020. The application fees for general category candidates is Rs 700, while that for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category is Rs 400.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application: August 16

Closing date of Online Application: September 24

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details:

Sub Inspector: 1998 posts

Sergeant: 215 posts

Pay Scale: Rs 35400-112400.

The minimum age limit is 20 years, while for the male candidates in the unreserved category is 37 years. Selection will be based on two written exam- preliminary and main- followed by physical standard test and physical efficiency test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).