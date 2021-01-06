It is almost time for the entrance examinations to be held for students across the country. Usually, by this time, NEET, JEE Main, JEE Advanced and more already release their exam schedule depending on the annual board exams. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a delay in class 10 and class 12 examinations, and so for the national-level entrance exams. After a significant wait, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ last month announced the JEE Mains 2021 exams, which this year will be held in multiple cycles to ensure a fair opportunity and much greater flexibility to the candidates. He took to Twitter recently stating that the announcement of JEE Advanced exam 2021 dates will be made tomorrow, January 7. With this, NEET aspirants got worried, as they eagerly wait for the NTA time table, which is yet to be announced. When is NEET 2021 exam—medical aspirants have surfaced the microblogging platform as they ‘need clarity’ over the entrance exam.

Education Minister Pokhriyal has been actively engaging with students over the past months, keeping them updated with the latest exam notifications. The CBSE board exams 2021 dates were also announced, which is scheduled to begin from May 4 and end on June 10. In addition, the first phase of JEE Main 2021 exam will start from February 23. To clear the air, he took to Twitter stating that the exam dates for ITT JEE Advanced will be announced tomorrow, at 6:00 PM.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's Tweet:

Dear Students, The eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced will be announced on 7th Jan at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/X4M026yjy9 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 5, 2021

With the announcement, medical aspirants flooded Twitter, enquiring about NEET 2021 exams, as there has been no update on the same. MBBS candidates are repeatedly requesting for NEET 2021 timetable and syllabus. Students are stressed, and some even want the management to held exams in multiple sessions as JEE Main 2021.

Check Tweets:

Sir when will the date of #neet2021 be announced? We request you to conduct it twice a year, in online mode, please start noticing neet aspirants as well, we have lesser options than jee students as only one exam decides our whole life — Shivanjali Rao (@rao_shivanjali) January 6, 2021

NEET Candidates Waiting for Exam Dates

hamari bhi tareekh bta do sir ji waiting list me h kb se #neet2021 https://t.co/Oi8MUsr6qc — shikha (@shikha98381424) January 6, 2021

No Update About NEET

Not even a single update about #neet2021 😭😭😭😭💔💔😭😭 — Coc (@Coc16580653) January 6, 2021

Students Request Education Minister to Announce NEET 2021 Exam Date

Respected sir, we are kindly requesting you to announce the date of #neet2021 exam so that we can boost up our preparation to achieve our goals @DrRPNishank #NEETexam — Karthick (@Karthic13508952) January 6, 2021

NEET Twice in a Year!

Sir #neet2021 should be twice a year — S Saxena (@SSaxena55243801) January 6, 2021

According to the testing agency, Medical Counselling Committee, around 15,97,435 candidates had applied for NEET, as compared to 8,58,273 candidates for JEE Main. It appears that students might have to wait a little longer before the committee decides on the examination dates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).