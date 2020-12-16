The time table is finally out. Engineering aspirants must begin with their preparations as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 dates along with other notifications are announced today, December 16, 2020. To check the latest update, students can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA JEE Mains 2021 exams will begin from from February 23 and end on 26. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced the exam dates today, December 16, via video message. He even added that the multiple cycles of JEE Main 2021 exam will ensure a fair opportunity and much greater flexibility to the candidates.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday, posted a video message on Twitter and informed students that the schedule would be announced in the evening 6:00 pm on December 16, 2020, for JEE Main 2021 exam. Just this week, NTA released a schedule stating dates for JEE Main 2021 February attempts. However, the notification was later taken down, with Pokhriyal announcing the new exam dates, along with other notifications. The JEE Main exam will also have an updated examination pattern. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 – or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics.

Here's Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's Video:

We have examined your suggestions regarding JEE (Mains) and on the basis of the same, I am announcing the schedule of the exam. @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @mygovindia https://t.co/yKUwnQRXlw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

JEE Main 2021 will be held in four cycles, February, March, April and May and the results are expected to be announced in four to five days so as to give a window of around a week to candidates to apply for the entrance exam in the following month. In addition, the entrance exam will be held in multiple shifts throughout the four months on twelve languages. The different cycle of exams will allow JEE Main candidates to get ample opportunity to appear in the entrance exam according to their convenience.

