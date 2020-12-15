The speculations are cleared, and engineering aspirants must begin their preparations for entrance exams from now. The National Testing Agency (NTA) finally released the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, and as per the latest examination pattern, the entrance exam would be held in four cycles. Meanwhile, the registration process for JEE Main 2021 has commenced from today, December 15 and candidates will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 15, 2021. From the next academic year, JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts over three to four days in four cycles—February, March, April and May. In this article, we bring you all the latest updates, including JEE Main 2021 dates, and more.

JEE Main 2021 Dates

The first cycle of the entrance exam, JEE Main 2021 would begin from February 22, in multiple sessions and it will end on February 25. NTA has decided to provide choice in one section to rationalise the decision for different boards across the country. But, the total number of questions to be attempted will remain the same. Students will have to attempt 75 questions of 90, or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. The change in the question paper is being introduced to accommodate school boards that have reduced the class 11 and class 12 syllabus.

JEE Main 2021 Registration

The registration process for February 2021 attempt has begun from today, December 15 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the NTA entrance exam till January 15, 2021. Since the engineering exam will be held once each month, candidates will be given the window of a week to apply for the exam in the subsequent month.

JEE Main 2021 in Multiple Cycle

JEE Main 2021 will be held in four cycles, February, March, April and May. The results too, will be announced in four to five days so as to give a window of around a week to candidates to apply for the entrance exam in the following month. The test will be held in multiple shifts throughout the four months, making it sixteen days of tests, 384 question papers in 12 languages and about 4.14 lakh questions to define the scale of the JEE Main 2021. Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal hinted in his previous webiner that JEE exam will be held more than twice a year.

The Secretary, Ministry of Education, Amit Khare, told TOI that this method of conducting JEE Main in multiple cycles would benefit candidates since they can appear in the NTA entrance exam as per their convenience. He even added that the state board exams in 2021 might reschedule their annual calendar because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The different cycles in the entrance exam will allow students to get ample opportunity to appear for the entrance exam, as per their convenience. Conducting JEE Main 2021 exam four times will ensure a fair opportunity and much greater flexibility to the candidates.

