Delhi, January 21: There is very good news for lakhs of central employees and pensioners. If all goes well, then the wait of these people for the arrears of DA for 18 months may end soon. Reports said that the decision on the ongoing talks with the government on DA arrears can come soon post budget 2023. Employees and pensioners organisation is continuously demanding from the government to give this arrears on 7th pay commission recommendations.

If the government accepts the demand of central employees and pensioners, then soon Rs 2.18 lakh can come in their account together. In fact, the central employees have been demanding for a long time to give the withheld DA from January 2020 to June 2021. 7th Pay Commission: Government to Make DA Hike Announcement After Budget 2023? Check How Much Salary Will Increase.

The Union Government has received several representations regarding the release of arrears of 18 months of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) payable to Central Government Employees and Pensioners. 7th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Hike For Government Employees After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

As per the consolidated reports, the DA arrears of employees at Level-3 is estimated between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Similarly, for Level-13 or Level-14, the arrears of employees can range between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. The government employees will get the 18-month DA arrears in three installments.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the central government had stalled the payment of DA and DR for 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021. In July 2021, the Centre hiked the dearness allowance and dearness relief for the central government employees to 28 per cent from 17 per cent after a long pause.

As per the 7th pay commission, the DA and dearness relief are revised twice a year, on January 1 and July 1 of each year.

