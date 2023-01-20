Delhi, January 20: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget 2023 on February 1. The Centre could announce a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners post the budget on 7th pay commission recommendations, reported ZeeBusiness. Annual hike in inflation-linked allowance will result in an increase in wages for central government employees and pensioners.

When the Labor Ministry releases the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) numbers on January 31, there may be a hint about the upcoming Dearness Allowance (DA) increase. According to media reports, the dearness allowance would rise by 3% if the future index (for December 2022) stays the same as of November 2022 which was 132.5. As a result, from its current 38 percent, the DA will increase to 41 percent on basis of 7th pay commission.

Here’s How much Salary Will Increase If DA is Hiked by 3%

If we take minimum basis salary at Rs 56,900 than if DA is hiked to 41% = Rs 23,329/month. Current 38% DA = Rs 21,622/month. Salary increases by Rs 1,707 per month (Rs 23,329 minus Rs 21,622). Annual salary hike Rs 1,707 X 12 = Rs 20,484.

Employees get a DA hike twice every year. The government had on September 28 last year announced to hike DA from 34 per cent to 38 per cent. The hike was applicable from July 1.

