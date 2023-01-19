Delhi, January 19: Central government employees may get some good news post Budget 2023. The budget session of Parliament will be underway on January 31. The fitment factor of the salary of central government employees is reportedly subject to revision by the Centre. It must be noted that the fitment factor currently stands at 2.57 times.The government may also consider revising the fitment factor of salaries of central government employees under 7th Pay Commission rules.

Zee news reported that there has been a demand from the central employees for a long time to change the fitment factor. Sources claim that several rounds of meetings have been held regarding this and the government is planning to implement this before 2024, and it can be announced to be implemented in March 2023 after the budget. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre To Announce DA Hike Before Holi 2023? Salary of Government Employees To Raise by Rs 90,000? Check Latest Update Here.

The Budget 2023 is set to be presented on February 1, along with the Budget Speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

If the government raises the fitment factor three times, the employee’s base pay, excluding benefits, will be 18,000 X 2.57, or Rs. 46,260. In addition, if the employees' requests are granted, the salary will be 26000 X 3.68, or Rs 95,680. The pay will be Rs 63,000 if the government accepts a three-times fitment factor, or Rs 21,000. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Decision on DA Hike Likely on January 31, Increase of 3% Expected.

Recently, the finance ministry also updated the house rent allowance (HRA) rules for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission.

