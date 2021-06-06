New Delhi, June 6: The 12-digit Aadhaar number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all the residents of India after satisfying the verification process laid down by the Authority. If you are planning to update your photo on the Aadhaar card, worry not! The UIDAI allows you to update your photo without any hassle. Any individual who is a resident of India, irrespective of age and gender, may voluntarily enroll to obtain a unique identification number. Aadhaar Card: How to Download E-Aadhaar by Using Registered Mobile Number Online at eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

The Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial documents as it comes with the individual's demographic and biometric details. The 12-digit number is an important document that enables you to avail the benefits of the various government schemes.

Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow to update the photo on the Aadhaar card.

Visit the official website of UIDAI- uidai.gov.in and download the Aadhaar Enrolment/Correction/Update Form An individual should visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra to update the photo on the Aadhaar card. The individual should download the Aadhaar Enrolment/Correction/Update Form from UIDAI’s website. The portal link is https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/. Along with a photo, an individual can also update the name, address or any other detail. Enter the data in the selected fields and submit it to the person at the available at the Aadhaar Sewa Kendra. You will then be asked for your biometric details like iris, fingerprints and facial photograph. Note that a fee of Rs 100 needs to be paid at the centre to update the details. After successful submission of the form, you will be given an acknowledgement slip that will have the Update Request Number (URN). You can use the URN to check the update status. The new Aadhaar card will be at your doorstep within a week The new Aadhaar card can also be downloaded through the UIDAI portal. Link: https://uidai.gov.in/my-aadhaar/get-aadhaar.html

It must be noted that a person need not carry any document for changing photos on your Aadhaar card. Also, you do not have to submit a photograph as the executive clicks the photograph on the spot using the webcam.

In India, any person in the country willing to enrol has to provide minimal demographic and biometric information during the enrolment process which is totally free of cost. An individual needs to enroll for Aadhaar only once and after de-duplication only one Aadhaar shall be generated, as the uniqueness is achieved through the process of demographic and biometric de-duplication.

