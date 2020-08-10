New Delhi, August 10: Most of us don't carry important documents, such as Aadhaar Card, with us every time. During the times of novel coronavirus pandemic, one could find it difficult to manage sanitizer, masks and hard copy of documents. In this time of digital age, now we can easily download Aadhaar Card instantly on our smartphones. What is Masked Aadhaar Card? How to Download 'Safer' e-Aadhaar From UIDAI Website.

To get Aadhaar card in a PDF format from the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) website, you only need an Aadhaar number and registered mobile number. According to UIDAI, Aadhar card or e-Aadhaar can be downloaded from the UIDAI website as a proof of identity. Aadhaar Card Holders Can be Fined Rs 10,000 For Entering Wrong Details While Filing IT Returns.

How to Download Aadhaar Card Online From UIDAI's Website:

Visit the official website- https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Enter your Aadhaar number and fill the captcha An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number Click on verify after answering some questions Your Aadhaar card will be downloaded in a PDF format.

The PDF will be protected with a password. To open it, one should enter the password. The password is first four letters of the name in the capital and the year of birth. For example, if your name is Kamal Joshi and you were born in 1998, then the password will be KAMA1998.

