Mumbai, January 6: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has increased the fee for ordering Aadhaar PVC cards starting in January 2026. This price adjustment marks the first significant change in the cost of the durable, pocket-sized identification cards since they were introduced to the public.

The new Aadhaar PVC card pricing structure is now in effect for all requests made through the official Aadhaar portal and mobile application. According to the updated guidelines, the total cost for a PVC card has been revised to INR 75, inclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and speed post delivery charges. This is an INR 25 increase from the previous long-standing fee of INR 50.

Aadhaar PVC Card Fee Hike: Reason for the Price Revision

While UIDAI has not issued a detailed formal statement regarding the specific drivers for the hike, analysts point to rising operational costs as the primary factor. The increase is attributed to the growing expenses associated with high-quality PVC printing, enhanced security features, and logistical costs involved in nationwide delivery.

The PVC card remains an optional service for residents who prefer a durable, weather-resistant physical ID. The standard digital e-Aadhaar and the "Aadhaar Letter" received via mail remain valid forms of identification that do not require this specific additional fee.

The Aadhaar PVC card is more than just a plastic copy of the ID; it contains several security elements that are not found on printed paper versions. These include a digitally signed secure QR code, a hologram, and a "Ghost image" of the resident.

The card also features "Guilloche patterns" and micro-text, which are designed to prevent tampering and counterfeiting. These security layers are part of the reason for the specialised printing process and the associated service fee.

How to Order the New Aadhaar PVC Card

Residents can order the card by visiting the official UIDAI website or using the mAadhaar app. The process does not require a registered mobile number for the initial request, as the "Order Aadhaar PVC Card" service allows users to receive an OTP on any non-registered mobile number for authentication.

Once the payment of INR 75 is completed online, the card is typically dispatched within five working days. Residents can track the status of their request using the Service Request Number (SRN) provided at the time of payment.

UIDAI continues to encourage the use of digital versions of Aadhaar to minimise plastic waste and provide instant access to identification. The e-Aadhaar and the m-Aadhaar app are available free of charge and hold the same legal validity as the physical PVC card. The fee hike is expected to affect millions of residents who still prefer physical cards for ease of use at banks, airports, and other verification points where digital access may be limited.

