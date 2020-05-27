Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Assam State Lucky Draw Results of May 27, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Lottery. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Guwahati, May 27: Assam Lottery results for Wednesday, i.e. May 27 will be declared online on the official state lottery website . People who have purchased the lucky draw ticket for the state lottery can visit the above mentioned website and check if they have won the lucky draw today. Every day, the state lottery in Assam is held three times. According to details on the official website, the results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon every single day, the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The state lucky draw has different lottery names. For Wednesday, the lottery for 12 noon has been named as 'Assam Future Kind', the 5 pm lottery is named as 'Assam Singam Green' while that of 8 pm is called as 'Assam Kuil Gold'. The lucky winner who wins the first prize will be awarded Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries for all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

It is the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' that organises the state lottery in Assam. The Council has laid down several rules that the winner has to follow. The lucky draw winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website- The sale of tickets for Kerala state lottery resumed in the last week after two months as it was shut due to COVID-19 lockdown.