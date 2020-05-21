Kerala Lottery Sales Resume After Two Months Amid Coronavirus Lockdown 4

Kerala Lottery sales (Photo credits: ANI)

Kerala, May 21:The sale of Kerala lottery tickets resumed in the state on Thursday after almost two months amid the fourth phase of the lockdown. According to reports, the sale of lottery tickets is not allowed on Sunday, which will be followed as a complete lockdown day. Lottery offices will not function on Saturday, but agents and sellers can sell lotteries.

According to an ANI update, Ramesan B, a retail lottery ticket seller in Thiruvananthapuram, said, "We are witnessing fall in sales as people stay at home due to the lockdown." Lives of several people were affected as the sector was paralysed ever since the imposition of the lockdown. State Lotteries Cancelled From March 23 Until Further Orders Amid COVID-19 Scare in India, Informs Lottery Sambad.

Sale of Lottery Tickets in Kerala Resumes After 2 Months:

The government was making attempts to resume sales to help lottery vendors for quite some time. However, due to the extension of the lockdown, the plan got postponed. Earlier this month, the lottery directorate announced various incentives to help sellers purchase tickets.