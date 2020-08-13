Guwahati, August 13: Lottery results of Assam lottery results for all the three lotteries will be announced online on the official Assam lottery website today. People who have purchased the Assam lottery for Thursday, August 13, 2020, can visit the official website and check the lucky draw results online. For Thursday, the 12 noon Assam state lottery is called as 'Assam Future Gentle' lottery, the Assam lottery for 5 pm is called as 'Assam Singam Black' lottery while the lottery for 8 pm is called as 'Assam Kuil Platinum' lottery. Check Assam State Lotteries Here.

The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. The Assam lottery gives winner a chance to win exciting prizes. The first prize winner of the Assam lottery will win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries.

In Assam, these three lotteries are being organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The Council has laid down a few rules that the winner has to follow. The lucky draw winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).