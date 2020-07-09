Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Gentle, Assam Singam Black and Assam Kuil Platinum on July 9, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Guwahati, July 18: Assam lottery results for Thursday, July 9, will be announced online on the official Assam lottery website today. Three lotteries are held everyday in Assam and each lottery has a unique name. The lottery results of the three Assam lotteries that will be declared today are Assam Future Gentle, Assam Singam Black and Assam Kuil Platinum. The lottery result of Assam Future Gentle has been declared at 12 noon, the result for Assam Singam Black lottery will be declared at 5 pm while the lottery result of Assam Kuil Platinum lottery, will be announced at 8 pm. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

All the Assam lottery result will be declared online on the official website assamlotteries.com. Everyday, the lottery results are announced at the same time. The first one at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Individuals are eligible to win a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh on all the three lotteries in the state. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. It must be noted that the prize amount is same for all the three lotteries on all days of the week. Apart from Assam lottery, there are other state lotteries too that are being held daily. The lotteries are being organised in West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim. The West Bengal Lottery Result, Nagaland Lottery Result and Sikkim Lottery Result can be checked on Lottery Sambad website.

