Guwahati, September 5: Assam lottery results for all the three state lotteries for Saturday, will be declared online on the Assam Lottery's official website. Assam lottery has exciting prizes where people can win up to Rs 5 lakh. Individuals can check the lottery results online by visiting the official website of Assam Lottery- . In Assam, three lotteries are held on a daily basis. Each day, the first lottery result in Assam is announced at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm. The prize money of the Assam lottery ticket is Rs 7 on all the days of the week. Click Here to Check Assam Lottery Results for Saturday.

For Saturday, the three lotteries in Assam that are held include are 'Assam Future Good', 'Assam Singam Pink' and 'Assam Kuil King'. The result for 'Assam Future Good' has been announced at 12 noon today while the results for the other two lotteries- 'Assam Singam Pink' and 'Assam Kuil King' will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm, respectively. The first prize winner is eligible to get an award of Rs 5 lakh, the second winner is eligible to win Rs 25,000 while the the third prize winner will get Rs 10,000. The prize money for all three lotteries is the same every day.

In Assam, the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' organises and regulates the Assam lotteries. The winners who win over Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim within thirty days of declaration of lottery 2020 results. The form is available on the official website of Assam lottery.

