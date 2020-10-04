Guwahati, October 4: Assam lottery results for Sunday, October 4 will be announced online on the official lottery website today. The Assam lottery results for Assam Future Loving lottery, Assam Singam White lottery and Assam Kuil Super lottery will be announced at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. The Assam lottery results can be check by people online at .

Assam is held three times everyday and are held on all the days of the week. People have a chance to win exciting prizes in the Assam lottery, which is being held on a daily basis in the northeastern state. The results for 'Assam Future Loving' has been declared at 12 noon. The prize money of the Assam lottery ticket is Rs 7 on all the days of the week. The prize money for all three lotteries is the same every day. Click Here to Check Assam Lottery Results.

The first prize winner will win an award of Rs 5 lakh, the second lucky draw winner is eligible to win Rs 25,000 while the the third prize winner will get Rs 10,000. The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' organises and regulates the Assam lotteries. The winners who win over Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim within thirty days of declaration of lottery 2020 results. The form is available on the official website of Assam lottery.

