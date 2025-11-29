Mumbai, November 29: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its state-wise holiday calendar for December 2025, announcing 13 bank holidays across various regions. These holidays vary from state to state and are determined by national, regional, cultural, and religious celebrations. In addition to these designated days, banks will also remain closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

With several festivals, including Christmas, Indigenous Faith Day, Goa Liberation Day, and Losoong, falling in December, customers are advised to plan their banking tasks in advance. Some regions, such as Sikkim and the Northeast, will witness long stretches of consecutive bank closures due to festivals aligning with weekends. Rules Changing From December 1, 2025: From LPG to Pensions and Income Tax Deadlines, Key Financial Changes Set To Take Effect From Next Month.

State-Wise Bank Holidays in December 2025

Here is a comprehensive list of bank holidays in December 2025 as per the RBI:

Date State Holiday 1 December Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland State Inauguration Day & Indigenous Faith Day 3 December Goa Feast of St. Francis Xavier 12 December Meghalaya Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma Death Anniversary 18 December Meghalaya U SoSo Tham Death Anniversary 19 December Goa Goa Liberation Day 20 December Sikkim Losoong/Namsoong 22 December Sikkim Losoong/Namsoong 24 December Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya Christmas Eve 25 December Nationwide Christmas 26 December Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya Christmas Celebrations 27 December Nagaland Christmas 30 December Meghalaya U Kiang Nangbah Death Anniversary 31 December Mizoram, Manipur New Year’s Eve & Imoinu Iratpa

Detailed Breakdown of Key Holidays

1 December: Banks in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland will remain shut for State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.

3 December: Goa observes the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, honouring the revered saint.

12 & 18 December: Meghalaya marks the anniversaries of two historic figures, Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma and U SoSo Tham.

19 December: Goa celebrates Goa Liberation Day, commemorating its 1961 liberation from Portuguese rule.

20–22 December: Sikkim observes Losoong/Namsoong, resulting in a three-day shutdown including Sunday.

24–27 December: Northeastern states face extended closures due to Christmas celebrations.

30 December: Meghalaya remembers freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah.

31 December: Mizoram and Manipur close banks for New Year’s Eve and Imoinu Iratpa. New Labour Codes: Employees to Get Gratuity After Just 1 Year Instead of 5 as Government Overhauls India’s Workforce Framework.

Clients relying on in-person services such as cheque clearance, demand drafts, or locker access should plan visits around December’s bank holidays. However, digital options like UPI, mobile banking, and online transfers remain operational 24/7. Following the RBI’s region-wise calendar helps customers avoid disruptions and manage their financial tasks smoothly.

Customers should anticipate crowding before long holiday stretches and use online banking wherever possible to avoid delays.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2025 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).