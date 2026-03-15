Mumbai, March 15: Banking operations in several parts of India are set to face a series of interruptions between Monday, March 16 and Sunday, March 22. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will observe multiple state-specific and religious holidays next week, including Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid-ul-Fitr. While digital services will remain unaffected, customers are advised to plan their branch visits and physical document submissions to avoid delays during this active festival period.
Key Bank Holiday Dates: March 16-March 22
The upcoming week is densely packed with regional observances that will see banks closed in various circles. Notably, the fourth Saturday of the month also falls within this window, adding to the list of non-working days. Bank Holidays in March 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.
|Date
|Day
|Occasion
|City/Cities
|March 17
|Tuesday
|Shab-I-Qadr
|Jammu
|March 19
|Thursday
|Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra
|Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar and Vijayawada
|March 20
|Friday
|Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)
|Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada
|March 21
|Saturday
|Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan/Sarhul
|All cities except Kochi, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada
|March 22
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|Pan-India
RBI Bank Holidays: Regional Variations and Specifics
It is important to note that bank holidays in India are categorised under three brackets by the RBI: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Most holidays next week fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act, meaning they are state-specific. For instance, while banks in Maharashtra and Karnataka will be closed on March 19 for Gudhi Padwa and Ugadi, lenders in northern states like Delhi or Punjab may remain open. Stock Market Holidays March 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.
Continuity of Digital Services in the Absence of Physical Banking
Despite the physical branches being closed, the RBI ensures that essential financial infrastructure remains operational.
- Online Banking: Mobile banking apps and Net Banking portals will function 24/7.
- UPI & ATMs: Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions and ATM cash withdrawals will not be affected by the holidays.
- Cheque Clearing: Customers should expect a slight delay in the physical clearing of cheques, as this process typically pauses during bank holidays.
With the financial year-end approaching on March 31, the middle of March is traditionally a busy time for tax-related transactions and account reconciliations. Customers requiring in-person services, such as locker access or large-scale cash deposits, are encouraged to complete these tasks on Monday (March 16) or Wednesday (March 18) in regions where subsequent days are holidays.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).