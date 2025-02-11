Mumbai, February 11: The Bodoland Territorial Council-run lottery results for Tuesday, February 11, 2025, are being announced online today. The official website, bodolotteries.com, will publish the Bodoland Lottery Result at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. This site provides the the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) along with the winner's list for Tuesday’s lucky draw. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery game in Assam.

Bodoland, also known as the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is a self-governing region in Assam. Some of the popular lotteries played here include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. Skip the ad-filled websites! Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Tuesday, February 11, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) announces the Bodoland Lottery Result three times daily. The first draw is at 12 PM, the second at 3 PM, and the final one at 7 PM. Participants can view the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format on bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) is also available on the official website, or you can access it directly here. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

While gambling and betting are prohibited in most of India, 13 states have legalized lottery games. Players should be mindful of the financial risks before taking part.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).